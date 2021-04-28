$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

