$0.62 EPS Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE TT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $174.55. 1,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $177.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.