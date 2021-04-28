$1.42 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.