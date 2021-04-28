$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

