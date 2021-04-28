$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

ATH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. 1,156,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,393. Athene has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athene by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Athene by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

