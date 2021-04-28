$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.49. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.11 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

