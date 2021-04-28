-$1.77 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

