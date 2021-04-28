1,000 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

