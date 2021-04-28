$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.57 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $420.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million.

LAWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ LAWS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 20,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

