11,763 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 209,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,270. The stock has a market cap of $641.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.