1,195 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.