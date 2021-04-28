1,225 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.