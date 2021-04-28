128,468 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

