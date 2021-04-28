$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post $13.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.08 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $68.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.19 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $100.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC restated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 9,408,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,254,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $852.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.