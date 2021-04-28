1,333 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

