$153.83 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post sales of $153.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.60 million. FB Financial reported sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $594.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $553.62 million, with estimates ranging from $510.77 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 161,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. FB Financial has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

