15,900 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 over the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

