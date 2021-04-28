$187.70 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $187.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $194.40 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $787.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $812.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $875.45 million, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $903.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.