$2.44 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $201.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

