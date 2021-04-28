2,858 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

