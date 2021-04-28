2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of TWOU stock remained flat at $$42.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,490,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

