3,400 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 stock opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $165.91 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

