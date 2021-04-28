$346.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $346.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.30 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $369.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 983.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

