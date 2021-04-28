3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.
3i Group Company Profile
