3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

