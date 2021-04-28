4,320 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

