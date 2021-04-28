5,668 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 110,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

