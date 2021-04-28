58,266 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

