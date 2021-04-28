6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avista by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

