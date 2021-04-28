6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Burney Co. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

