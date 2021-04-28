6 Meridian Has $340,000 Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

