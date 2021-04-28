6 Meridian Purchases 2,334 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $224,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

