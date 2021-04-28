6 Meridian Takes $241,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth $125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CONN opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

