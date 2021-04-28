6,063 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

