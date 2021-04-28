6,506 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $14,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Parsons by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE PSN opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

