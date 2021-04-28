6,956 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock remained flat at $$177.07 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

