$81.22 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $81.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $344.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $374.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,949. The company has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.