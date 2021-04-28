8,493 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

