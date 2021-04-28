9,370 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.