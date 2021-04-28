9,452 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,184,000 after purchasing an additional 743,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.