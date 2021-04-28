$98.63 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $98.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $99.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $455.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $458.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $576.73 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 596,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,566,762 shares of company stock valued at $237,413,900. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

