A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Position Boosted by Summit Partners L P

Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up approximately 14.7% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $91,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 153,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.