A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 1,000,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock worth $186,783. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

