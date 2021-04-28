AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ABDP stock traded down GBX 188 ($2.46) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,262 ($29.55). 60,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,421. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,468 ($19.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of £511.71 million and a PE ratio of 114.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,048.94.

In other news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

