Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

LON ABC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,514 ($19.78). 440,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,327. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 13.62 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,458.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,502.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1,682.22.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

