Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $677.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.