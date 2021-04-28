ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

