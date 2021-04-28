ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

