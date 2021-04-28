Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. 19,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

