ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

