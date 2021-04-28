ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report sales of $391.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.90 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $384.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

