ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 25,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $838.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Earnings History for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

